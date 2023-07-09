The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field at Chase Field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 80 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 257 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 375 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Pirates rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.392 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/15/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/16/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - -

