On Sunday, July 9, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) at Chase Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. The Diamondbacks will be looking for a series sweep.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+135). The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.52 ERA) vs Carmen Mlodzinski - PIT (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 28, or 68.3%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-1 (winning 92.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +4000 - 5th

