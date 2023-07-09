Corbin Carroll and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at Chase Field on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 76 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .265/.335/.453 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.312/.394 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Davies Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zach Davies (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jul. 4 5.2 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Rays Jun. 28 7.0 2 0 0 3 2 at Giants Jun. 23 4.0 6 6 6 2 4 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 3.2 9 9 8 2 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 3.0 6 6 4 4 3

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .295/.372/.557 on the season.

Carroll has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 91 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .286/.365/.494 on the season.

Marte enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a walk.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

