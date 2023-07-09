The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (1-4, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 2.61 ERA).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.52 ERA) vs Mlodzinski - PIT (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carmen Mlodzinski

Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first this season.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .211 against him over his nine games this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks will send Davies (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.572 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Davies has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

