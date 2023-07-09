Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tucupita Marcano (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .236 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Marcano has recorded a hit in 35 of 60 games this year (58.3%), including six multi-hit games (10.0%).
- In 5.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Marcano has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.227
|AVG
|.247
|.257
|OBP
|.319
|.371
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.52 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.