Nasa Hataoka is atop the field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open through three rounds of play, with a score of -7. Play continues at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, watch the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Par 72/6,509 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Nasa Hataoka 1st -7 69-74-66 Allisen Corpuz 2nd -6 69-70-71 Hyo Joo Kim 3rd -4 68-71-73 Bailey Tardy 3rd -4 69-68-75 Jiyai Shin 5th -2 71-73-70

Want to place a bet on the U.S. Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 4:09 PM ET Hyo Joo Kim (-4/3rd), Bailey Tardy (-4/3rd) 4:20 PM ET Allisen Corpuz (-6/2nd), Nasa Hataoka (-7/1st) 3:58 PM ET Hae-Ran Ryu (-2/5th), Jiyai Shin (-2/5th) 3:36 PM ET Rose Zhang (+1/9th), Minjee Lee (+1/9th) 3:25 PM ET Ayaka Furue (+1/9th), Maja Stark (+1/9th) 2:52 PM ET Perrine Delacour (+3/14th), In-gee Chun (+3/14th) 3:47 PM ET Charley Hull (E/7th), Angel Yin (E/7th) 2:08 PM ET Xiyu Lin (+4/19th), So-yeon Ryu (+4/19th) 1:57 PM ET Amy Yang (+4/19th), Aine Donegan (+4/19th) 1:13 PM ET Patty Tavatanakit (+5/29th), Lydia Ko (+5/29th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.