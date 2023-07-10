Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500, the Cleveland Browns are No. 15 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
- Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 14th, allowing 331.5 yards per contest.
- At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.
- Cleveland went 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Also, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.