Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .233.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 48 of 82 games this season (58.5%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Santana has an RBI in 30 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.238
|AVG
|.228
|.313
|OBP
|.309
|.401
|SLG
|.380
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|29/16
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
