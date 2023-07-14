Friday, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (57) this season while batting .235 with 30 extra-base hits.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Suwinski has had a hit in 40 of 79 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.7%).

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .230 AVG .240 .360 OBP .361 .459 SLG .570 14 XBH 16 7 HR 12 22 RBI 26 44/25 K/BB 52/21 5 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings