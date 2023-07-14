Ji-Man Choi returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Ross Stripling and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is hitting .159 with two doubles and three home runs.
  • Choi has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Choi has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
.200 AVG .138
.200 OBP .138
.667 SLG .276
3 XBH 2
2 HR 1
2 RBI 2
7/0 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • Stripling (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.37 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.