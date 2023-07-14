Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Man Choi returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Ross Stripling and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is hitting .159 with two doubles and three home runs.
- Choi has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Choi has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|.200
|AVG
|.138
|.200
|OBP
|.138
|.667
|SLG
|.276
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|7/0
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Stripling (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.37 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.