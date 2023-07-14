Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) and the San Francisco Giants (49-41) at PNC Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 14.

The Giants will look to Ross Stripling (0-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (7-9).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Pirates have won in 29, or 41.4%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 23 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (379 total), Pittsburgh is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule