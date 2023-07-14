Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to beat Rich Hill, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Giants (-130). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has entered 50 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 23-27 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 45 of its 90 chances.

The Pirates are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 19-28 17-24 24-25 28-36 13-13

