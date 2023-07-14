Oddsmakers have set player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 77 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .265/.334/.450 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 71 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 36 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .233/.311/.390 slash line on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Ross Stripling Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Stripling Stats

The Giants' Ross Stripling (0-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

None of Stripling's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Stripling Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0 at Mets Jul. 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3.0 4 1 1 3 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 3.1 4 3 3 2 1 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3.1 5 4 4 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.