The San Francisco Giants (49-41) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) to open a three-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Pirates a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.87 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 43-year-old has a 4.87 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.

Hill is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Hill is looking to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rich Hill vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 11th in the league with 416 total runs scored while batting .248 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .407 slugging percentage (14th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 106 home runs (13th in the league).

Hill has a 9 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling (0-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.37 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .293 in 12 games this season.

None of Stripling's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Stripling has three starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 3.4 innings per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

