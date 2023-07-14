Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .236 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (36 of 61), with multiple hits six times (9.8%).
- He has homered in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Marcano has had an RBI in 12 games this year (19.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.227
|AVG
|.247
|.257
|OBP
|.316
|.371
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|3
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.