Allisen Corpuz is in second place, with a score of -9, following the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Allisen Corpuz at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Corpuz has shot under par 11 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in four of her last 20 rounds played.

Corpuz has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Corpuz has won one of her past five events.

In her past five events, Corpuz has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Corpuz hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -5 274 1 19 5 5 $2.9M

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Corpuz finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,561 yards for this tournament, 453 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Corpuz has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,563 yards, two yards longer than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 99th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Corpuz shot better than 68% of the field (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Corpuz recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Corpuz carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.0).

Corpuz's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

At that most recent competition, Corpuz had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Corpuz finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Corpuz had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Corpuz's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

