Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.
- In 56 of 77 games this season (72.7%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this season (32.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 77 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.287
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.367
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|24/18
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.91 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
