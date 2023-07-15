The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .231 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Santana has recorded a hit in 48 of 83 games this season (57.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has an RBI in 30 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), with two or more runs seven times (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .233 AVG .228 .311 OBP .309 .393 SLG .380 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 29/17 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings