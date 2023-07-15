Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi has two doubles and four home runs while batting .170.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Choi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (30.8%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In four games this season (30.8%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.222
|AVG
|.138
|.211
|OBP
|.138
|.778
|SLG
|.276
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
