Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (50-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 15.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-2) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-10) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (40.8%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (383 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule