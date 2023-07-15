Pirates vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (50-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 15.
The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-2) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-10) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Pirates Player Props
|Giants vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Pirates
|Giants vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (40.8%) in those games.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (383 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Julio Urías
|July 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Rich Hill vs Zac Gallen
|July 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Nelson
|July 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Carmen Mlodzinski vs Zach Davies
|July 14
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Rich Hill vs Ross Stripling
|July 15
|Giants
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Alex Cobb
|July 16
|Giants
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs TBA
|July 17
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Shane Bieber
|July 18
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|July 19
|Guardians
|-
|Rich Hill vs Aaron Civale
|July 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.