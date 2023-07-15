Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants take on Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Giants have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 9-12, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of its 91 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-22 19-28 17-24 24-26 28-37 13-13

