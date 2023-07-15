Bryan Reynolds and LaMonte Wade Jr are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants square off at PNC Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 78 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.333/.447 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 71 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.310/.386 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 5 6.0 6 0 0 7 0 at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 29 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.404/.438 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

