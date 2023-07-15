You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others on the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians ahead of their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (5-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 18th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 17 chances this season.

In 17 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.336/.433 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 94 hits with 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 36 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .266/.334/.527 on the season.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 97 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .284/.359/.499 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has recorded 92 hits with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .310/.352/.495 on the year.

Naylor takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

