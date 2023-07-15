Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tucupita Marcano (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Marcano has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 62), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.0% of his games this year, Marcano has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.247
|.267
|OBP
|.316
|.380
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|3
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-2) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 2.91 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
