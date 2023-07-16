Today in Palermo, Italy, Sofya Lansere (No. 349 in world) will play Tatiana Prozorova (No. 236), the best of a six-match schedule in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open qualifying qualification final. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

32nd Palermo Ladies Open Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 16

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Tatiana Prozorova vs. Sofya Lansere Qualifying Qualification Final 10:00 AM ET Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Francesca Curmi Qualifying Qualification Final 10:00 AM ET Dalila Spiteri vs. Eva Vedder Qualifying Qualification Final 11:15 AM ET Mia Ristic vs. Kathinka von Deichmann Qualifying Qualification Final 11:15 AM ET Nuria Brancaccio vs. Deborah Chiesa Qualifying Qualification Final 12:30 PM ET Aurora Zantedeschi vs. Martina Colmegna Qualifying Qualification Final 12:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Prozorova vs. Lansere

Prozorova has not won any of her one tournament this year, with an overall match record of 2-1.

Prozorova has played three matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.7 games per match.

Prozorova has played three matches on clay so far this year, and 23.7 games per match.

Prozorova has won 40.0% of her service games this year, and 37.5% of her return games.

