Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 38 walks while hitting .232.
- In 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.235
|AVG
|.228
|.316
|OBP
|.309
|.399
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|29/18
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wood (4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
