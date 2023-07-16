Linn Grant is the current leader (-549) at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic after three rounds of play.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 71/6,642 yards

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET

12:38 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-18)

1st (-18) Odds to Win: -549

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 1st Round 2 69 -2 4 2 31st Round 3 62 -9 8 1 1st

Allisen Corpuz

Tee Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +1600

Corpuz Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 0 14th Round 2 66 -5 5 0 7th Round 3 68 -3 5 2 12th

Lydia Ko

Tee Time: 10:41 AM ET

10:41 AM ET Current Rank: 24th (-6)

24th (-6) Odds to Win: +1800

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 0 14th Round 2 68 -3 4 1 15th Round 3 72 +1 2 3 51st

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 12:11 PM ET

12:11 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-11)

7th (-11) Odds to Win: +2500

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 14th Round 2 68 -3 3 0 15th Round 3 67 -4 5 3 6th

Stephanie Kyriacou

Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET

12:38 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +2500

Kyriacou Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 5 4 60th Round 2 66 -5 6 1 7th Round 3 65 -6 8 2 2nd

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Emily Kristine Pedersen 2nd (-12) +3000 Maria Fassi 2nd (-12) +3300 Matilda Castren 2nd (-12) +3300 Xiyu Lin 9th (-10) +5000 Gabriela Ruffels 24th (-6) +6600 Aditi Ashook 9th (-10) +10000 Maria Gabriela Lopez 9th (-10) +10000 Gemma Dryburgh 9th (-10) +12500 Annie Park 7th (-11) +15000 Jaravee Boonchant 9th (-10) +20000

