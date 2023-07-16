Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Alex Wood and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

In 44.4% of his 36 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 36 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .250 AVG .264 .333 OBP .310 .292 SLG .434 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/5 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

