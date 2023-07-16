Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 16
Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Alex Wood and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 16 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- In 44.4% of his 36 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 36 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.310
|.292
|SLG
|.434
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/5
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8 when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
