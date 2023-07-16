Sunday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (51-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) facing off at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 13-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

