Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and starter Alex Wood on Sunday. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 34 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 13-21 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 46 of 92 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-23 19-28 17-24 24-27 28-38 13-13

