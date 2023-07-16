Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Giants on July 16, 2023
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the San Francisco Giants visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday (first pitch at 12:05 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 42 RBI (78 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.332/.443 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 72 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .232/.313/.389 slash line so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 55 walks and 29 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.405/.435 on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
