The San Francisco Giants (51-41) aim to extend their four-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (1-1) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (4-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (1-1, 4.44 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.

Bido has registered one quality start this season.

Bido will try to secure his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging four innings per appearance.

In one of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants will hand the ball to Wood (4-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday, July 8 when he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.68 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 13 games this season.

In nine starts this season, Wood has not yet earned a quality start.

Wood has four starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Alex Wood vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .385 (25th in the league) with 83 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-18 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI in 4 1/3 innings.

