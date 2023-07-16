Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 6 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-2.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .228.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 31 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (17.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.0%).
- In 14 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.211
|.350
|OBP
|.289
|.386
|SLG
|.330
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|35/9
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Wood (4-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 8 when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
