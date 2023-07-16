Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.

Marcano has recorded a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including seven multi-hit games (11.1%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 20.6% of his games this season, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .240 AVG .247 .266 OBP .316 .375 SLG .376 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 15/7 3 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings