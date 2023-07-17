The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 47 of 75 games this year (62.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.0%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .292 AVG .243 .401 OBP .360 .415 SLG .426 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 29/24 K/BB 36/25 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings