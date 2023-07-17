Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 47 of 75 games this year (62.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.0%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.292
|AVG
|.243
|.401
|OBP
|.360
|.415
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|29/24
|K/BB
|36/25
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Curry will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty has 23 appearances in relief this season.
- Over his 23 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .246 against him. He has a 3.04 ERA and averages 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.