Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- In 72.2% of his 79 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.1%).
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.235
|AVG
|.287
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|25
|25/19
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Curry makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- He has a 3.04 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .246 against him over his 23 games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.