Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.

In 72.2% of his 79 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.1%).

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .235 AVG .287 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 18 RBI 25 25/19 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

