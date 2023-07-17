Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .230 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 49 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (35.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).
- In 36.5% of his games this year (31 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.232
|AVG
|.228
|.320
|OBP
|.309
|.394
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|30/20
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Curry will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 23 times this season.
- In 23 games this season, he has put up a 3.04 ERA and averages 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .246 against him.
