Carlos Santana -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .230 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 49 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (35.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).

In 36.5% of his games this year (31 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .232 AVG .228 .320 OBP .309 .394 SLG .380 15 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 30/20 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings