MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, July 17
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Jesus Luzardo toeing the rubber for the Marlins, and Miles Mikolas getting the nod for the Cardinals.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for July 17.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|BAL: Rodriguez
|4 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|-
|7.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Quinn Priester (0-0) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|CLE: Curry
|PIT: Priester
|23 (47.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|-
|6.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Pirates
- CLE Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the game between the teams Monday.
|SF: Webb
|CIN: Williamson
|19 (126 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (46.2 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|5.01
|9.1
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Reds
- SF Odds to Win: -150
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Mikolas (5-5) when the clubs play Monday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|STL: Mikolas
|19 (109.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (115.2 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|4.12
|10.6
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cardinals
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (8-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|TB: McClanahan
|TEX: Dunning
|17 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (92 IP)
|2.53
|ERA
|2.93
|9.5
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Rays at Rangers
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-7) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (7-6) when the teams face off on Monday.
|WSH: Gore
|CHC: Smyly
|18 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (94 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|4.50
|10.8
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -140
- WSH Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-11) when the clubs meet Monday.
|DET: Manning
|KC: Lyles
|5 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (96.2 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|6.33
|6.2
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals
- DET Odds to Win: -135
- KC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Angels Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Griffin Canning (6-4) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|NYY: Severino
|LAA: Canning
|9 (42.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (74 IP)
|7.38
|ERA
|4.62
|7.8
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Logan Gilbert (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|MIN: Gray
|SEA: Gilbert
|18 (99.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (108.1 IP)
|2.80
|ERA
|3.66
|9.1
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -140
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will face the Athletics, who will look to Paul Blackburn (1-1) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|BOS: TBD
|OAK: Blackburn
|-
|Games/IP
|8 (37 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.86
|-
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Athletics
- BOS Odds to Win: -160
- OAK Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
