Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) and Cleveland Guardians (45-48) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.

The probable starters are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Quinn Priester for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-8.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have been victorious in 29, or 39.7%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 25 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (388 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule