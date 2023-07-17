Pirates vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) and Cleveland Guardians (45-48) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.
The probable starters are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Quinn Priester for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-8.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 29, or 39.7%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 25 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (388 total runs).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Nelson
|July 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Carmen Mlodzinski vs Zach Davies
|July 14
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Rich Hill vs Ross Stripling
|July 15
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Johan Oviedo vs Alex Cobb
|July 16
|Giants
|L 8-4
|Osvaldo Bido vs Alex Wood
|July 17
|Guardians
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Xzavion Curry
|July 18
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|July 19
|Guardians
|-
|Rich Hill vs Aaron Civale
|July 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Shohei Ohtani
|July 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Reid Detmers
|July 23
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Tyler Anderson
