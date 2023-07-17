Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians head into the first of a three-game series against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +105. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-8.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 61 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 25-36 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 93 opportunities.

The Pirates are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-24 19-28 17-25 24-27 28-38 13-14

