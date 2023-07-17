Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Xzavion Curry on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 83 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 388 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Quinn Priester to the mound for his first start this season.

The 22-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants L 8-4 Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo Shohei Ohtani 7/22/2023 Angels - Away Osvaldo Bido Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson

