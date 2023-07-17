How to Watch the Pirates vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Xzavion Curry on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 83 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 388 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Quinn Priester to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 22-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Nelson
|7/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Away
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|Zach Davies
|7/14/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Ross Stripling
|7/15/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Alex Cobb
|7/16/2023
|Giants
|L 8-4
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Alex Wood
|7/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Xzavion Curry
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
|7/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Shohei Ohtani
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
