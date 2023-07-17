Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (45-48) on Monday, July 17, when they battle Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) at PNC Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been set in the contest.

Pirates vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Pirates' game against the Guardians but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to beat the Guardians with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 21-16 (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 25-36 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+185) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) - 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.