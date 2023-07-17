Sportsbooks have set player props for Jose Ramirez, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 43 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.333/.442 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .230/.315/.387 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 98 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.356/.490 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 100 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.341/.364 so far this season.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

