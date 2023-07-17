Pirates vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 17
The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (45-48), at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester
- Priester starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry
- Curry has been named the starter for the Guardians and will make his first start this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 23 times this year.
- He has an ERA of 3.04, a 3.2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.162 in 23 games this season.
