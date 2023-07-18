Bryan Reynolds -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 57 of 80 games this year (71.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 80), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .230 AVG .287 .327 OBP .333 .353 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 18 RBI 25 25/19 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

