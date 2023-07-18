Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (31 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.228
|.326
|OBP
|.309
|.395
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|30/21
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Allen starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
