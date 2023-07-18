On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .242.

In 51.3% of his games this year (41 of 80), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Joe has driven home a run in 19 games this season (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (32.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .248 AVG .237 .378 OBP .295 .381 SLG .444 10 XBH 17 2 HR 4 14 RBI 10 31/20 K/BB 46/8 0 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings