Tuesday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) and the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) facing off at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (9-4) for the Pirates and Logan Allen for the Guardians.

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Pirates covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Pirates have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 388 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

