A couple of hot hitters, Bryan Reynolds and Jose Ramirez, will try to keep it going when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The favored Pirates have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been favored on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've finished 11-8 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by bookmakers 94 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-43-3).

The Pirates have gone 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-25 19-28 17-25 24-28 28-39 13-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.