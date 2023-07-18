Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) on Tuesday, July 18, when they battle Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) at PNC Park at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians -110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.31 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Pirates have a 12-8 record (winning 60% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 15-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.